Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) Sixteen deaths and 2,180 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, official data showed.

With this, the number of deaths and positive cases has increased to 1,621 and 1,54,785 respectively.

Ajmer, Bikaner, and Jaipur reported two deaths each while Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur reported one death each, according to an official report here.

Meanwhile, the maximum number of fresh positive cases (399) was reported from Jaipur while 393 persons were tested positive in Jodhpur.

In the districts, cases were reported from Ajmer (113), Alwar (86), Banswara (12), Baran (5), Barmer (23), Bharatpur (25), Bhilwara (85), Bikaner (301), Bundi (8), Chittorgarh (40), Churu (38), Dausa (4), Dholpur (13), Ganganagar (80), Hanumangarh (38), Jaisalmer (15), Jalore (56), Jhalawar (5), Jhunjhunu (13), Karauli (14), Kota (86), Nagaur (79), Pali (48), Pratapgarh (2), Rajsamand (22), Sikar (42), Sirohi (15), Tonk (41) and Udaipur (79).

A total of 1,31,766 coronavirus patients have recovered while there are 21,398 active cases at present.

