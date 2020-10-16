Port Blair, Oct 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,062 on Friday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Thirteen fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, while three patients have travel history, he said.

Twenty-one more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 3,817, the official said.

The Union territory now has 190 active COVID-19 cases, while 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 72,525 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 72,375 reports have been received and 150 are awaited, the official added.

