Kohima, Apr 2 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 12,361, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kohima and Dimapur.

"16 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima- 13, Dimapur- 3," the Health minister said in a tweet.

Nagaland currently has 132 active COVID-19 cases, while 11,980 people have recovered from the disease, Director of Health, Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 96.92 per cent, Dr Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 91, while 158 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,36,754 samples for COVID-19, including 75,532 on RT-PCR, 37,537 on TrueNat and 23,685 on Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said so far 65,539 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland.

Thurr said 37,818 are frontline workers, 12,192 are healthcare professionals, 11,364 senior citizens and 3,736 people above 45 years with specified comorbidities have been administered the vaccine.

A total of 8,373 healthcare workers, 15,619 frontline workers, 158 senior citizens and 89 persons above 45 years with comorbidities have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)