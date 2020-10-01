Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 3,192 on Thursday with 16 new cases coming to light, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, reported a double-digit spike in cases on the sixth day in a row.

It had reported seven new cases on September 25.

The BMC official said that out of 3,192 COVID-19 patients recorded till now, 2,731 have already recovered.

The area has 170 active patients, he added.

The BMC has stopped disclosing the number of deaths due to COVID-19 from the area.

Dharavi, spread over 2.5 sq km, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

