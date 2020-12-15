Port Blair, Dec 15 (PTI) Sixteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,834, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 14 have travel history while two were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Rajinikanth May Make Political Debut With Makkal Sevai Katchi Party, Say Sources.

Eight more persons were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,681, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 92 active cases while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

Also Read | MBL Infra Gets DRB Recommendation for Rs 531 Crore.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,53,677 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 3.15 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)