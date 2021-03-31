New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): A day after Delhi went under a "severe heatwave" on Holi and the maximum temperature went up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, some other parts of the country also witnessed a surge in temperature.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar, 16 places in Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree celsius. Baripada recorded the highest temperature 44.6 degree Celsius. The IMD has issued a "yellow warning" for 20 districts in the state.

The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.

Lucknow also witnessed a sudden surge in temperature due to heatwave.

Delhi's maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on Monday was the second-highest in Delhi-NCR in 76 years, according to IMD officials.

"On March 31 1945, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius. This was the second-highest temperature recorded in Delhi-NCR in 76 years. The reason was low wind speed and clear skies," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre, IMD Delhi. (ANI)

