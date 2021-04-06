Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 6 (ANI): Four officials were suspended on charges of negligence after 16 prisoners escaped from Jodhpur's Phalodi jail in Rajasthan on Monday evening.

Taking cognisance of the incident where jail inmates had fled yesterday evening, the jail administration on Tuesday suspended four officials including a head constable. The officials were suspended on charges of negligence cited in prima facie investigations.

According to an official statement, the prisoners had escaped after allegedly blinding the guards with pepper powder. The incident was reported around 8:30 pm yesterday following which an FIR has been registered at the Phalodi police station.

"It is a serious incident and the department will ensure accountability of those responsible for it. Meanwhile, the department is in touch with the office of Jodpur Rural, police superintendent to assist in the investigation and recapture of fleeing inmates," Director General (Prison) Rajeev Dasot said in the statement.

The borders of Jodhpur and Bikaner were immediately sealed and search was initiated with help of local police.

As per the prison department officials, mobile phones and other objectionable materials were recovered from the Sub-Jail on April 2 during an inspection by a special team from Jodhpur.

Deputy Jailor Satyendra was put on suspension the next and newly appointed deputy Jailor assumed charge on Monday evening.

The inmates who fled were identified as Sukhdev, Jagdeesh, Shokat Ali, Ashok, Prem, Anil, Pradeep, Rajkumar, Mohan, Shravan, Mukesh, Shiv Pratap, Shankar, Hanuman and Mahendra. (ANI)

