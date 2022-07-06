Jamshedpur, Jul 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday when he was clicking selfies with his friends, police said.

Vikrant Soni along with his brother and four friends went to the Kharkhai river's Baroda Ghat in Bagbeda police station area of Jamshedpur, they said.

When clicking selfies, he slipped into the river and the strong currents swept him away, police said.

Vikrant's friends panic and ran away, while his younger brother was trying to save him. But he too started to drown, an officer said.

However, the locals rescued him, he said.

Vikrant's body was fished out by divers two hours later. He was a resident of Golpahari in Parsudih police station area.

