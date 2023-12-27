New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by four people in the national capital in an area under Timarpur police station limits on Tuesday, police officials said.

According to Delhi Police officials, all four accused have been identified and further investigation into the case is in progress.

The official further said that the incident seems to be the result of an old dispute.

"A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by four people in an area under Timarpur police station limits today morning. The boy was returning from the gym with one of his friends around 7:30 in the morning, during which 4 to 5 boys attacked him and killed him with a knife. The incident seems to be the result of an old dispute. All accused have been identified and further investigation is underway," the Delhi Police officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

