Kutch (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): A 16-year-old student from Gujarat's Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media.

"Following the lead given by Ranchi police about the suspect's location, we formed a team to trace and catch the suspect. Reaching on the location, we found suspect is a 16-year-old student. We are interrogating him about his involvement in the said incident," Superintendent of Police (SP) West Kutch Saurabh Tolambia told ANI.

"We are waiting for Ranchi police to take him over and interrogate further on this case," he added.

The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. (ANI)

