New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.
Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
