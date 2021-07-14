New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Seeking to bolster healthcare infrastructure in Delhi in anticipation of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, 160 PSA oxygen plants are being installed at various government-run and private facilities across the city, sources said on Wednesday.

Of these 160 plants, 66 of those, including 17 under the PM-CARES were being set up at Delhi government hospitals, 10 plants at central government hospitals and 84 at private facilities, they said.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the status and progress of works on installation of PSA (pressure swing adsorption) oxygen plants here during an online meeting, which was attended by the chief secretary, the principal secretary in the city health department, and other senior officials, sources said.

Baijal, while appreciating the efforts being undertaken to boost healthcare infrastructure, reiterated that the situation faced during the last wave should not be repeated, a source quoted him as saying.

It was informed during the meeting that 160 such oxygen plants with a capacity of 148.11 MT were being installed at various government-run and private hospitals in the national capital, sources said.

The Lt governor inquired if the figure of 160 plants being installed was normative or based on demand, or limited by supply constraints. It was informed that the figure was based on requirements of around 150 MT (metric ton) posed by hospitals, they said.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the oxygen supply shortage issue during April-May at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

While daily cases and death counts are steadily falling and positivity rate shrinking, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the pandemic was "quite real" and said that it was working on a war-footing to combat it.

Of the total 160 plants, while 36 had been commissioned at Delhi government hospitals, 27 other plants were expected to be commissioned by August 31. The remaining three ones, where plants are expected to arrive by September 30, commissioning will be completed by October 15, sources said.

At the Centre-run hospitals, while six out of 10 had already been commissioned, the remaining four were to be commissioned by August 15. Among the plants for private hospitals, 37 out of 84 plants had been commissioned, while work was in progress on the remaining 47 plants, they added.

While the work on installation of plants at government hospitals was being closely monitored and executed, it was felt that a fixed timeline was necessary to be obtained from the private hospitals also, and be monitored by the government, so as to ensure that plants are installed and made operational in time and before any eventuality.

The Lt governor also stressed upon monitoring and completion of preparatory works in cases, where final commissioning was dependent upon arrival of plants, sources quoted him as saying.

Baijal instructed that the critical dates and timelines committed by the hospitals be monitored and met, and said that he would again review the status accordingly.

