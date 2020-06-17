India News | 161 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Six Deaths

Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) The coronavirus case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 11,244 on Wednesday with 161 new cases, including 49 in Bhopal, coming to light since previous evening, a health official said.

With six patients dying, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 482 in the state, he added.

Bhopal reported highest 49 cases since Tuesday evening, followed by 44 in Indore.

The health department also revised Tuesdays total of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh to 11,083 from earlier 11,069.

On Wednesday, four deaths were reported from Indore and two from Sagar due to COVID-19-related causes.

On the other hand, no new coronavirus case was reported from 34 districts since Tuesday evening.

Six districts in the state did not have any active cases as of Wednesday, the health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 44 to 4,134 and death toll to 182.

State capital Bhopal has recorded 2,332 coronavirus cases including 73 deaths.

There are 1,091 active containment zones in the state at present. 236 persons were discharged from hospitals after post-treatment recovery on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 11,244, active cases 2,374, new cases 161, death toll 482, recovered 8,388, total number of tested people is 2,71,205.

