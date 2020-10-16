Agartala, Oct 15 (PTI) At least 162 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 29,193 a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 320 with four more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 171 of the 320 COVID-19 deaths.

Tripura currently has 3,108 active coronavirus cases, while 25,742 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states.

Altogether 371 patients were on Thursday discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral facility for the COVID-19 patients in the state.

As many as 4,26,748 samples have been tested for the disease in the northeastern state so far, he added.

