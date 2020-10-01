Shillong, Oct 1 (PTI) At least 164 people, including 50 health workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, pushing the coronavirus tally to 5,802, a senior health department official said.

Among those who tested positive for coronavirus include Independent MLA Samuel Sangma, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Forty-nine health workers contracted the disease in East Khasi Hills district and one health worker tested positive for COVID-19 in West Garo Hills district, he said

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state has risen to 1,750 of which 1,066 are in East Khasi Hills district, War said.

The Health Services Director said 26 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 4,001, while 51 people have died of COVID-19 so far.

A total of 1.53 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 test so far, he added.

