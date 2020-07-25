Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): As many as 1,640 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 52,466.

According to the official data, 1,007 patients have recovered from the virus. The total number of cases include 40,334 recoveries and 455 fatalities.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 314 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Presently, 11,677 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | Karnataka: 100-Year-Old Woman Hallamma of Bellary District Claims to Have Recovered From COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)