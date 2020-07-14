Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): A total of 1,656 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 13,760 in the state.

According to the official data, a total of 778 cases were discharged on Tuesday. A total of 24,981 people have been discharged in the state so far.

"1,656 new COVID-19 positive cases, 778 cases of discharge and 28 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 13,760, total discharged cases 24,981 and total death toll 983," Government of Uttar Pradesh state in a daily health bulletin.

A total of 9,06,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 5,71,460 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

There are 3,11,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 23,727 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

