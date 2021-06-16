Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday nominated 167 people to 31 urban local bodies, according to a statement.

Thousands of political appointments are pending in the state for which a group of Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, have been demanding for more than a year.

On Monday, 196 people to 33 urban local were nominated by the state government.

According to the list released by the Department of Local Self Government, 167 members to 31 civic bodies have been nominated.

Names for the political appointments were sought in February this year.

But the matter was postponed due to the Budget session of the Assembly and the bypolls to its three seats.

