India News | 168 New Coronavirus Cases in MP, Seven Deaths

Bhopal, June 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the case count to 8,588 and fatalities to 371, health officials said.

So far, 5,445 persons have recovered from the infection in the state while there are 2,772 active cases.

Three persons from Indore and one each from Khandwa, Neemuch, Sagar and Sehore succumbed to coronavirus infection.

No new coronavirus case was found in 27 districts since Tuesday evening.

The virus' footprints have now spread to 51 out of 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in state, rose to 3,597 with 27 new cases since Tuesday. With three more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 141, the state health bulletin said.

Besides Indore, 41 new patients were detected in Bhopal, followed by 27 in Gwalior, 13 in Khargone, 12 in Neemuch, nine in Jabalpur, eight in Sagar, five in Sheopur, three each in Ratlam and Betul, two each in Ujjain, Vidisha, Morena, Shajapur, Dindori and Umaria and one each in Burhanpur, Dewas, Mandsaur, Bhind, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Rajgarh and Guna.

Bhopal now has 1,572 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 694, Burhanpur 305, Jabalpur 260, Neemuch 242, Sagar 197, Khargone 169, Gwalior 166, Dewas 104, Morena 95, Mandsaur 93, Bhind 58, Ratlam 41, Betul and Vidisha 31 each, Dindori 23, Panna 20, Anuppur and Sheopur 19 each, Chhindwara 15, Rajgarh 14, Shajapur 11 and Umaria nine.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With one death each, the toll in Khandwa reached 14, that in Sagar 10, Neemuch five and Sehore two.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,588, active cases 2,772, new cases 168, death toll 371, recovered 5,445, total number of tested people 1,83,662.

