Ahmedabad, Aug 28 (PTI) With the addition of 168 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the caseload in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district climbed to 31,013, the state health department said on Friday.

Of these 168 new cases, 145 were from Ahmedabad city, while 23 others from the district, a release issued by the department said.

With the death of five COVID-19 patients during this period, the fatality count in the district reached 1,721.

As many as 162 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered from the infection and were given discharge in the last 24 hours, it added.

These 162 recovered patients include 144 from the city.

With this, the recovery count in the district has now gone up to 25,919, it said.

Of the total number of 2,978 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,721 were from Ahmedabad district alone.

While 1,663 victimss were from the city, 58 deaths were reported from rural parts of the district.

