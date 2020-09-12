Shillong, Sep 12 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,615 as 168 more people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from East Khasi Hills district (124), RiBhoi (14), West Garo Hills (17), East Jaintia Hills (7), South West Khasi Hills (4) and one case each in West Khasi Hills and East Garo Hills district, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 25 with the death of one more person.

A total of 131 coronavirus patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,020, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,570 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 994 of which 190 are from the armed forces, War said.

