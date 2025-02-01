New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Saturday observed mourning following the demise on Saturday of former Chief Election Commissioner Navin B. Chawla

Chawla was 79 and was the 16th Chief Election Commissioner of India.

"The Election Commission of India deeply mourns the demise of its 16th Chief Election Commissioner. Navin Chawla, a brilliant officer of the 1969 batch of Indian Administrative Services AGMUT cadre was Election Commissioner during the period 16th May 2005-20th April 2009 and CEC during the period from April 21st, 2009 to July 29th , 2010. He succeeded N. Gopalaswami as the CEC of India," an ECI's release said.

During his tenure as CEC, the apex poll commission successfully conducted the General Election to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and General Elections to Legislative Assemblies in seven states as per a statement.

During his tenure, Chawla led many reforms, including enabling third-gender voters to exercise a preference to vote in a new category of "Other," instead of being compelled to vote as 'Male' or 'Female,' and advocated for constitutional reforms to bring on par the process of removal of election Commissioners with that of the CEC, as per the ECI.

"His leadership and commitment to the electoral process will continue to inspire us at the Election Commission of India," the ECI further added.

In his personal life, deeply inspired by Mother Teresa, Chawla also wrote an authorised biography on her life and work, according to ECI. (ANI)

