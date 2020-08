Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) As many as 17 private hospitals in Maharashtra's Thane city overcharged COVID-19 patients to the tune of Rs 1.82 crore and are yet to refund Rs 1.40 crore out of it, civic officials said on Monday.

Following several complaints from patients, Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma constituted audit teams to check the billings of 17 hospitals in the city.

The audit teams checked 4,106 bills from July 10 to August 21 and found an excess amount totalling Rs 1.82 crore in 1,362 bills, the civic body said in a statement.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued show cause notices to these hospitals following which they refunded Rs 26.68 lakh to the patients.

The corporation accepted submissions by hospitals for the excess amount worth Rs 15.27 lakh, but these medical facilities are yet to refund Rs 1.40 crore, the TMC said.

The civic body last month suspended the licence of a private hospital on Ghodbunder Road here and cancelled its classification as a COVID-19 facility after it allegedly overcharged patients.

