Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): At least 17 people were killed after a Delhi-bound bus collided with an auto in Sachendi area of Kanpur district late on Tuesday evening, the police said.

"The bus, which was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. As per information, 17 people have lost their lives so far," Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agrawal told ANI.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident in Kanpur and has instructed the senior officers to reach the spot immediately and provide all possible help. He also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Abhijeet Sanga, MLA from Bithoor, who also reached the accident spot, alleged that the driver and conductor of the bus were in an inebriated state.

"Around 25 people have been hospitalised. Four people are undergoing treatment at Hallet hospital. The driver and conductor of the bus were in an inebriated state. The condition of around six to seven people are very critical," Sanga said. (ANI)

