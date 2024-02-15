India News | 17 People Arrested So Far in Sandeshkhali Incident: Mamata

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday informed the assembly that 17 people have been arrested so far in connection with Sandeshkhali violence and accusations of torture against residents and women.

Addressing the assembly, Banerjee asserted that no wrongdoer would escape justice.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission on Tour of States To Review Preparations for General Polls.

"So far we have arrested 17 people in the Sandeshkhali case. We are looking into the situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women's commission there and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali," she said.

"I have never permitted and will never permit any form of injustice to prevail," she added.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on February 16: Schools, Offices, Banks, Others to Remain Shut as Farmers Prepare to Stage Nationwide Protest Tomorrow? Here's All You Need to Know.

Barring three, the identities of the remaining fourteen are not yet known. Police are yet to reveal the identities.

Police have arrested former CPI (M) MLA of Sandeshkhali, Nirapada Sardar, and local BJP leader Bikash Singh, for their alleged involvement in violent protests there.

They have also arrested Uttam Sardar, a local TMC leader who was suspended by the party last week, based on complaints of torture and atrocities by some villagers.

Apart from them, some locals were also arrested in connection with alleged violent protests.

Protests continued unabated in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day, with a notable presence of women demonstrators demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. The allegations against Sheikh and his cohorts include land grabbing and sexual harassment.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. His aide Sibhu Hazra is also at large.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)