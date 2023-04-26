Guwahati(Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Seventeen people including 4 minors were killed in lightning and storm in the past month in Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), out of 16 deceased persons, 10 died due to lighting and 7 died due to storms from March 15 to April 25 this year.

"Due to a massive storm, two people died in Tinsukia district while one was killed each in Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Chirang, Dhemaji, and Karimganj. On the other hand, due to lighting two people died in Bongaigaon and one each in Darrang, Kamrup (Metro), Karimganj, Goalpara, Hojai, Cachar, Nagaon and Dhemaji districts," the report of ASDMA stated.

On the other hand, nearly 42,500 people from 230 villages in 12 districts have been affected by a massive storm. (ANI)

