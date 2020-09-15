New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): As many as 17 people including staff and their family members living inside the BJP office here, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said Ashok Goel, Media Head and Spokesperson of Delhi's party unit on Tuesday.

"Through a rapid antigen test, all the staff members and their families who live on the Delhi BJP office premises were tested for COVID-19. After the tests, 17 people have tested COVID-19 positive. All the people who tested COVID-19 positive were sent to a COVID care centre," Goel told ANI.

"BJP Delhi Pradesh office will be sanitized tomorrow (Wednesday)," he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,25,796 with 4,263 new positive cases and 36 deaths reported on Tuesday. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 29,787, and 1,91,203, respectively while the death toll stands at 4,806, said Delhi Government. (ANI)

