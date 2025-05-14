Chandigarh [India], May 14 (ANI): Defying all odds, 17-year-old Kafi, an acid attack survivor from Hisar, scored 95.6 percent in CBSE class 12 and aspires to become an IAS officer.

Speaking to ANI, Kafi, said, "I belong to Hisar, Haryana currently living in Chandigarh. I am a student of the Institute for the Blind. In the recent results of the CBSE Boards, I scored 95.6% in Class 12th. In Class 10th, I had scored 95.2% as well. I am an acid attack victim, and my target is to become an IAS officer. Being a visually challenged girl, there were a lot of challenges, but my parents and teachers helped me a lot to conquer them. We have limited access to resources but technology helped us a lot. My main source of study was audio and textbooks."

She further said that the success of her good score goes to the teachers.

Kafi further said, "My parents have been my support system and inspiration. The way they have sacrificed for me, I just want to pay back to them. This pushes me a lot to do better in my life. For the students out there, I want to say that social media and other things are not going to decide our future, we have to do hard work. We will have to be humble and a good human being."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th examination results on Tuesday. A total of 93.66 % of students passed the examination, which was 0.06 % more than the previous year.

95 % of girls passed the CBSE class 10th examination, which was 2.37 % more than the boys. The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development. 22,388,27 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,95,467 students passed.

Thiruvananthapuram achieved the highest passing percentage on the region basis, with 99.70 % of students passing the examination, whereas Assam's Guwahati was ranked at the bottom, with 84.14 % of students passing the examination.

The CBSE class 10th examination was conducted between February 15 to March 18.

Earlier, CBSE released the results of class 12th in which 88.39 per cent of students passed the examinations, which was 0.41 % more than the previous year.

91 % of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, 5.94 %more than the boys. The CBSE issued a press release and informed about the development.

Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada achieved the highest passing percentage in the region, with 99.60 % of the students who appeared passing the examination. Prayagraj stood at the bottom in which around 80 percent students passed the examination.

More than 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 12th examinations, out of which more than 14 lakh passed the exam.

The CBSE class 10th 2025 examinations were conducted across 7837 centres in 26675 schools. (ANI)

