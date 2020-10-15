Banda (UP) Oct 15 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who was distressed over repeated harassment by a relative, allegedly committed suicide in a village under Chilla Police Station, police said on Thursday.

The minor was found hanging inside her home on Wednesday, SHO, Chilla Ramashray Singh said on Thursday.

Also Read | 2020 Land Rover Defender Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of the Legendary SUV Here.

On the complaint of the girl's brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the relative, the SHO said.

The matter was reported to police in September but the two sides reached an agreement, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Net Worth Increases to Rs 2.85 Crore As of June 20, 2020, Prime Minister Saves Most of His Money in Savings Account & Term Deposits With Banks.

However, the harassment continued and the girl got fed up and decided to kill herself, the victim's brother alleged in the complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)