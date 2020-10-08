Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,715 new coronavirus cases which pushed its caseload to 1,42,022, a health official said.

With 29 fatalities, the death toll reached 2,547, he added.

Also Read | Diesel Generator Use Banned in Delhi-NCR From October 15, Environment Pollution Authority Writes to Govt.

Seven deaths were reported in Indore, three each in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur, two each in Khargone, Sehore and Chhindwara and one each in Sagar, Narsinghpur, Ratlam, Shahdol, Damoh, Datia and Guna.

At the same time, 2,420 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recovery count to 1,22,687.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cinemas to Screen Regional Films Instead of New Bollywood Releases from Oct 15?.

"Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 469, Bhopal 219, Jabalpur 132 and Gwalior 65," the official said.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 27,758 including 615 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 19,150 with 417 fatalities.

Gwalior and Jabalpur have recorded 11,076 and 10,995 cases, respectively, so far. Indore now has 4,401 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal and Gwalior is 1,959 and 815.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,42,022, New cases 1,715, Death toll 2,547, Recovered 1,22,687, Active cases 16,788, Number of people tested so far 23,20,430.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)