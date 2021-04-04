Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Ajmer and Nagaur districts, it said.

The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said.

A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878, it said.

