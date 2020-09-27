Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, raising the toll to 147, while 173 new cases pushed the infection count to 11,553.

There are now 2,303 active cases in the city.

As many as 166 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 9,103 people have been cured so far, according to the medical bulletin.

A total of 74,415 samples have been taken for testing so far, of them 62,428 tested negative while reports of 178 samples are awaited, it stated.

