Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 173 public servants across Maharashtra are yet to be suspended despite allegations and investigations against them in graft cases since 2012, a report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stated.

According to the report released on Saturday, 30 Class I officials, 29 Class II, 106 Class III and eight officials of Class IV were investigated for corruption from January 1, 2012, till January 31 this year and have not been suspended.

The highest number of 46 cases were registered in the Mumbai range, followed by Thane with 38, Aurangabad with 22, Pune with 18, Nashik with 16, Nagpur with 12, Amravati with 11, and Nanded with 10, the report stated.

The education and sports departments have the highest number of pending suspensions at 41, the Urban Development-II (Municipal Councils and Corporations) has 36 cases, and police, jail,s and home guards have 25.

The report further highlights that 22 public servants convicted in corruption cases were still awaiting dismissal, with the majority of them belonging to Class-III services.

