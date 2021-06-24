New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) A total of 42,28,802 children, 22,72,197 adolescents and 17,37,440 pregnant and lactating women participated in the Yoga modules on the occasion of International Yoga Day, 2021 on Monday, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

Also, more than 32 lakh field functionaries and over 82 lakh beneficiaries participated in the event, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development urged all state governments/UT administrations to work in a coordinated manner to observe the day and secure long-term gains in the area of public health and well-being.

State governments and all stakeholders also undertook several activities to ensure good participation in the Yoga Day celebrations.

"A total of 42,28,802 children, 22,72,197 adolescents and 17,37,440 pregnant and lactating women participated in the Yoga modules on the occasion of International Yoga Day," the ministry said.

Due to the current pandemic of COVID-19, people practised Yoga not only at their homes along with their family members but also at anganwadi centres. To encourage the participation of field functionaries and beneficiaries related to the event, a hashtag ##BeWithYogaBeAtHome was also used by the ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)