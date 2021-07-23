Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 (PTI) Kerala on Friday reported 17,518 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 32,35,533 and taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) past the 13 per cent mark.

The TPR was 13.63 per cent, up from 12.38 per cent recorded on Thursday.

It had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks

The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 15,871 with 132 more deaths being recorded today.

As many as 11,067 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,83,962 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,35,198, state health minister Veena George said.

Malappuram reported the highest number of 2,871 cases, followed by Thrissur with 2,023 and Kozhikode 1,870.

"Of the new cases, 110 had come from outside the state whie16,638 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of700 are yet to be traced. Seventy health workers are also among the infected," the release said.

A total of 1,28,489 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the TPR was found to be 13.63 per cent

the cumulative number of specimens examined so far stood at 2,59,50,704.

There are currently 4,18,496 people under observation in the state, out of whom 25,691 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 271 local self government bodies in the state with a TPR of more than 15 per cent, the release said.

George dismissed media reports that Kerala has 10 lakh unused doses of vaccine and said the state has a stock of around 4.5 lakh doses.

"Currently, we have 4.5 lakh doses of vaccine. We administer two to 2.5 lakh doses each day, which means the existing dose will be used within two days," she said.

She said health workers have effectively administered the vaccine without any wastage and the state government has taken all steps to give vaccine to everyone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)