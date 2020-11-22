Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): As much as 177 lakh litres of hand sanitizers have been produced in Uttar Pradesh in the last nine months in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, raking in a record income of Rs 137 crore, the state Excise department informed on Sunday.

Out of the total amount that has been produced, about 165.39 litres have been sold, including 78.38 lakh litres outside Uttar Pradesh, while a total of 87.01 lakhs have been sold in the state.

Also Read | 751 Units of Glamour Motorcycle Delivered To Karnataka Police Department.

Calling it an 'Opportunity in a disaster' Additional Chief Secretary Excise Sanjay R Bhoosreddy said that the Excise department produced sanitizer in a timely manner for the market and along with income, it was also an effective weapon against the coronvirus.

Sanitizer production fetched a GST revenue of Rs 12,848 lakh and license fee of Rs 794.28 lakh while revenue from decentralization was Rs 21.18 lakh. (ANI)

Also Read | AAP MLAs and Councillors Organise Free Mask Distribution and Awareness Campaign Across Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)