New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): A total of 1,77,43,740 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Tuesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. (ANI)

