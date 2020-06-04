India News | 179 Migrant Workers Airlifted to Raipur from Bengaluru

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], June 4 (ANI): 179 migrant workers, who were stranded amid COVID-19 lockdown in Bengaluru, were airlifted to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur in a chartered flight on Thursday.

The air travel was arranged by alumni of the Bengaluru-based National Law University (NLU) and NALSAR.

After landing in Raipur, these migrants were transported back to their respective districts by buses. Now, they will be kept in the quarantine centres for 14 days after which they will be sent to their homes.

Expressing happiness over their return, three labourers said that they were stuck in Bengaluru since the lockdown, they did not have any work and they were facing trouble in arranging meals for themselves. "We are thankful that NLU and NALSAR came to help us and flew us back to our state," they said.

The alumni of NLU and NALSAR made a list of these migrant workers with the help of the Chhattisgarh government. "We made a list of people belonging to Chattisgarh stranded in Bengaluru. We divided them into two equal groups," said alumni.

"One flight carrying these migrant workers landed in Chattisgarh today and the other will fly tomorrow," said an alumnus.

The migrant workers were screened before boarding the flight at Bengaluru airport.

"The quarantine facilities in their respective districts are also taken care of with the help of the Chattisgarh government," he added. (ANI)

