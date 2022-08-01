New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Total 18 people have been apprehended for supplying "Chinese Manjha" across West Delhi and cases against as many suppliers have been registered, police said on Monday.

Chinese Manjha is a synthetic kite string coated in glass powder or metal.

In the last five days, FIRs have been registered against the suppliers in Khayala, Inderpuri, Kirti Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri, Hari Nagar and Punjabi Bagh, they said.

"With rise in incidents related to unauthorised use of Chinese Manjha in the areas of West district, we have recently taken strict action on its sellers. In the past five days, we have registered 18 cases against the offenders under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and apprehended as many suppliers," said Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The police have also recovered 182 rolls of the same, he said.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese Manjha in the national capital as it can cut the skin of animals and human beings and cause accidents due to being a good conductor of electricity.

