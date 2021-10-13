Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 18 people, including a GRP constable and a sanitary supervisor, in connection with the theft of three generators worth Rs 45 lakh from EMU trains stationed here, officials said on Wednesday.

The generators were lifted from trains stationed at the Ghaziabad railway junction shed using a JCB machine and loaded on tractor-trolleys used to ferry garbage from the station area, they said.

Also Read | Bleed eSports Raises 1.5 Million SGD From Sponsor To Fuel Growth.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said the theft came to notice on Sunday, and the arrests were made in a short span of just two days and the generators recovered.

Those arrested include a GRP constable, sanitary supervisor, the JCB owner and its driver, he added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

The RPF raided the house of constable Ajay in the Vijay Nagar area here. During interrogation, he confessed he stole the generators with help of his accomplices, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)