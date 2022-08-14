Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): With the arrest of State District Panchayat member Hakam Singh, the Uttarakhand Police has arrested 18 persons so far in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Ajay Singh of the Special Task Force of the Uttarakhand Police said, "State District Panchayat member Hakam Singh has been arrested in the graduate level exam question paper leak case conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission. This is the 18th arrest in the case."

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Will Be Remembered for His Foresightedness and Understanding of Markets, Says Ratan Tata.

Singh was caught from the Mori area near the Himachal Pradesh border. The Zilla Panchayat member was stopped at Arakot Chowki. Hakam Singh returned to the country from a trip abroad on August 7.

Taking stern action in the state Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak controversy, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday removed the secretary of the commission.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Give Patriotic Touch to Your House With These Decor Ideas.

According to the information received from the Secretariat, PCS officer Shalini Negi has been made the Controller of Examinations and Surender Rawat, Joint Secretary, Secretariat Services, has been made secretary in the commission.

After the disclosure of irregularities in the recruitment of various examinations of the Subordinate Commission, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had instructed for strict action, after which the Special Task Force has so far arrested 18 accused.

On July 22, this year a case was registered in the paper leak case at Raipur Police Station. It is being investigated by the Special Task Force.

A Special Task Force (STF) had been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources.

The Dehradun Police had registered a case against unidentified persons in the case of alleged rigging in the graduation level recruitment examination.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police arrested Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat in connection with the UK SSSC paper leak case.

After the registration of the case, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation of the matter to the STF.

The probe was ordered by the state director general of police Ashok Kumar on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)