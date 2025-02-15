Nashik, Feb 15 (PTI) Police on Saturday booked 18 persons over alleged gambling after raiding a villa near Igatpuri in Maharashtra's Nashik district and seized Indian and Nepalese currency notes and liquor, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Nashik rural police reached the New York villa at Mystique Valley in Talegaon Shivar and found a group of people playing ‘teen patti' (a card game) with money, he said. The property belongs to a Mumbai resident, police said.

Police recovered Rs 6.72 lakh cash, 70,720 in Nepalese rupees, and country and foreign liquor worth over Rs 35,000 from them. The cops also seized four cars and as many two-wheelers, the official said.

Altogether, 18 persons, including many from Mumbai and Thane, have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act and the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official added.

