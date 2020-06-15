Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 18 Deaths, 476 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in UP

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 18 Deaths, 476 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in UP

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 476 new cases, officials said.

The death toll in the state now is 417 with the coronavirus tally reaching 14,091.

Also Read | Monsoon Advances Further in Gujarat, 3 Killed in Lightning Strike: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Two deaths each were reported from Agra, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Kanpur and Ghaziabad; and one each from Jaunpur, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Hardoi Mahrajganj, Jalaunn, Mainpuri and Etah, an official bulletin said here.

So far, the maximum 66 deaths have been reported from Agra followed by 60 in Meerut, it said.

Also Read | Motorola One Fusion+ Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 8,610 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 5,064 active COVID-19 cases now, he said.

He said 13,388 tests were conducted in UP on Sunday and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) were visiting villages to trace workers who have returned from other parts of the country.

The state government's 1.21 lakh surveillance teams have surveyed over 92 lakh homes and covered 4.69 crore people, he said, adding that the Aarogya Setu mobile application is also being used to track suspected patients.

"Acting on alerts generated by the app, 81,339 people were called and given advice," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement