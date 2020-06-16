India News | 18 Deaths, 550 Fresh Cases in Haryana; Total Count 8,272

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Eighteen more people died of coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported another record daily rise in infections, according to a health bulletin.

On Monday, the state had reported 514 cases.

So far, 118 people have succumbed to the virus in the state while the number of total cases rose to 8,272 with 550 fresh infections on Tuesday.

Nine of the 18 people died in the worst-hit Gurgaon district, which has so far recorded 3,692 cases.

The situation in Gurgaon has worsened over the past fortnight. The district, which borders New Delhi, till now has reported 46 deaths.

Faridabad reported five deaths, taking the total fatalities in the district to 38, the state bulletin said.

Bhiwani reported first two deaths while one person each died in Sonipat and Jind, where total fatalities are seven and four, respectively, the bulletin said.

