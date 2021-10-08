Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Punjab on Friday, while 18 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 6,01,821, according to a medical bulletin.

With two deaths reported from Amritsar and one from Tarn Taran, the toll reached 16,529, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Pathankot reported four cases, followed by three in Gurdaspur and two each in Ludhiana, Mohali and Hoshiarpur.

The number of active cases stands at 236 in Punjab.

Thirty-six more people recovered from the infection, taking the number recoveries to 5,85,056, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,273.

The pandemic has so far claimed 820 lives in the Union Territory.

The number of active cases in the city was 43 while the count of recoveries reached 64,410, according to the bulletin.

