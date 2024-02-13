Chennai, February 13: As many as 18 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy recently returned home on Tuesday. They arrived here from Colombo by air and were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu fisheries department and some BJP functionaries.

The fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy last month for alleged maritime violations and lodged in a prison there. A local court ordered their release earlier this month, after which they were kept in a camp there, officials said. Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 19 Indian Fishermen With Two Trawlers Near Delft Island in Palk Bay, Says Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association (Watch Video).

Indian Fishermen Return Home

VIDEO | 18 Indian fishermen, who were released from Sri Lankan prison recently, reach Chennai. The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing Maritime Border on January 16. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hPESyTEhlr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

The fishermen left for Ramanathapuram by road in a state government-arranged vehicle.

