Guwahati, Oct 6 (PTI) Assam on Tuesday reported 1,184 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,88,902, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state also recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths, following which the toll rose to 778, he said.

Also Read | Vivo V20 Smartphone With 44MP Selfie Camera to Be Launched in India on October 13.

Among those who died during the day was an 18-month- old child from Barpeta.

Further, three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan and two each from Dibrugarh, Chirang, Golaghat and Sivasagar, the minister said.

Also Read | 2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Breach 9000 Mark In Just 4 Days Since Launch.

Nagaon, Jorhat, Cachar, Sonitpur, Dhubri and Bongaigaon districts reported one death each, he said.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, while Jorhat reported 103 infections, Sarma said.

The state tested 31,780 samples for COVID-19 during the day.

The positivity rate stood at 3.73 per cent.

The total number tests conducted in the state so far is 37,05,740 and tests per million are 1,07,134.

There are 34,633 active cases and three patients have migrated out of the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 81.77 per cent with 1,53,488 recovered patients discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres.

Total 4,742 personnel of the Assam Police, which has been severely hit by the pandemic, have tested positive till date with 23 of them succumbing to the disease. So far, 4,568 personnel have recovered and 4,182 rejoined duties, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)