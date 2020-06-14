India News | 18 More COVID-19 Cases in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 98, officials said on Sunday.

Three people also recovered from the deadly virus and the total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 82, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.

Meanwhile, the district remained under complete shutdown after administration's decision to impose restrictions on every Sunday.

