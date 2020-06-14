Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 18 More COVID-19 Cases in Muzaffarnagar

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 08:42 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 18 More COVID-19 Cases in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 98, officials said on Sunday.

Three people also recovered from the deadly virus and the total number of recoveries in the district now stands at 82, Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Region Near Rajkot.

Meanwhile, the district remained under complete shutdown after administration's decision to impose restrictions on every Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement