Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Assam reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 414, while the state's tally climbed to 1,35,805 with 2,739 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Twelve deaths reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup Rural, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat and Hailakandi and six from Charaideo, Baksa, Nagaon, Cachar, Barpeta and Dibrugarh, he said.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that 18 more COVID- 19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease... My condolences to all the families, We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma said on Twitter.

The new cases include 646 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 259 from Lakhimpur, 199 from Dibrugarh and 177 from Jorhat.

Assam now has 31,884 active cases, while 1,03,504 patients have so far recovered from the disease, the minister said.

It has conducted a total of 26,34,614 tests, including 35,369 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sarma visited former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who had tested positive on August 26, at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

The three-time CM's condition is stable, he said. PTI

