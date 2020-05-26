India News | 18 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 26 (PTI) Eighteen more people on Tuesday tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, taking the total number of cases to 426 in Jharkhand, a government bulletin said.

There are 252 active cases now in the state while 170 people have been recovered and discharged, it said. Four persons had died of COVID-19 since its outbreak on March 31.

The recovery rate in the state is 41.07 per cent against the national level rate of 41.61 per cent, the bulletin said adding that the mortality rate in Jharkhand is 0.93 per cent while it is 2.87 per cent nationally. A total of 94,114 people are in various quarantine centres across the state while 2,47,455 people are home- quarantined, it said.

